Global stocks rise, dollar gains as UK inflation bolsters sentiment

NEW YORK :Global stocks rose and the dollar strengthened on Wednesday after a surprise cooling of British inflation bolstered the risk-off sentiment across markets that anticipate the Federal Reserve next week to hike interest rates for the last time.

The dollar bounced after sentiment was boosted by inflation in the United Kingdom falling more than expected in June to its slowest pace in more than a year at 7.9per cent. The reading sent the pound sharply lower against other major currencies.

The dollar index rose 0.398per cent and the euro fell 0.3per cent to US$1.1192.

Gold prices hovered near an eight-week peak hit on Tuesday and oil prices gained more than 1per cent on expectations that the Fed will have finished its most aggressive rate-hiking in more than four decades when it concludes a two-day meeting on July 26.

Stocks on Wall Street rose as investors looked past poor second-quarter earnings from Goldman Sachs to take comfort in strong profits from smaller players in the banking sector. The KBW bank index rose 1.8per cent, its third straight day of gains.

Citizens Financial and M&T Bank beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit, benefiting from the Fed's rapid rate hikes.

"You have to conclude world growth is healthy. It's certainly not turning down, and that itself is a surprise and boding well for future earnings. Then you have rates which because of inflation seem to be at a peak," said Brad Conger, deputy chief investment officer at Hirtle Callaghan & Co in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.37per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.17per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.39per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.27per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.29per cent.

Euro zone bond yields initially fell after the British inflation data added to signs that price pressures are easing globally.

Germany's 10-year bond yield later was up 4.3 basis points at 2.391per cent.

In the United States, the yield on two-year Treasury notes, which typically move in step with interest rate expectations, fell 0.6 basis points at 4.747per cent. The yield on benchmark 10-year notes fell 1.5 basis points to 3.774per cent.

Brent crude hovered above US$80 a barrel.

U.S. crude recently rose 0.57per cent to US$76.18 per barrel and Brent was at US$80.27, up 0.8per cent on the day.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash, additional reporting by Naomi Rovnick in London, Tom Westbrook in Sydney; Editing by Bernadette Baum, Kim Coghill, Will Dunham and Chizu Nomiyama)