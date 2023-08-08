Global stocks slip, bond yields drop as traders assess weak Chinese data

LONDON/SYDNEY : Global stocks ticked lower on Tuesday and bond yields dropped as investors assessed the latest weak economic data out of China and looked ahead to a key inflation reading from the U.S. on Thursday.

Meanwhile, euro zone bank stocks fell sharply after Italy approved a 40per cent windfall tax on lenders for 2023 and Moody's cut the credit ratings of several small and mid-sized U.S. lenders.

MSCI's index of global stocks edged 0.23per cent lower after climbing 0.5per cent on Monday. The MSCI Asia index, which excludes Japan, fell 1.11per cent.

Data showed China's imports contracted by 12.4per cent in July, far more than forecasts for a 5per cent drop. Exports fell by 14.5per cent, compared with a fall of 12.5per cent tipped by economists.

European stock indexes opened lower, with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.26per cent and Germany's DAX falling 0.33per cent. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.29per cent in early trading.

"It's a bit of a mild, classic, risk-off type of day where you've got equity futures, led by Asia, heading lower and rates heading lower," said Timothy Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street. "The trade figures are absolutely terrible."

Futures on the U.S. S&P 500 were down 0.29per cent after the stock index climbed 0.9per cent on Monday. Nasdaq futures were 0.39per cent lower.

Graf said more worrying news out of China's enormous and shaky property sector was also likely weighing on markets.

Country Garden, China's biggest privately owned property developer, said on Tuesday it had not paid two dollar bond coupons due on Aug. 6, adding to signs of severe stress in the sector.

U.S. and European bond yields fell, reversing some of the increases seen over the last week.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was down 7 basis points to 4.012per cent, after touching its highest level since November on Friday at 4.206per cent. Yields move inversely to prices.

The dollar picked up against its major trading partners as investors shifted towards safer assets and was last 0.29per cent higher at 102.38.

Banks were the biggest fallers in the euro zone on Tuesday after Italy approved a 40per cent tax on lenders' net interest margin, a measure of income derived from the gap between lending and deposit rates.

The euro zone bank index was down 2.67per cent and on track for its biggest daily fall since the financial turmoil of March.

Italy's BPER banking group dropped 8.27per cent, while Intesa Sanpaolo fell 7.32per cent. Germany's Commerzbank was 3.48per cent lower.

Adding to the gloomy mood in the financial sector was a report by Moody's that cut the credit ratings of 10 banks by one notch. It also placed six banking giants, including Bank of New York Mellon, on review for potential downgrades.

Global investors are keenly awaiting Thursday's U.S. inflation figures for July, which will be a key input into the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision in September.

U.S. inflation likely accelerated slightly in July to 3.3per cent year on year, while the core rate was likely unchanged at 4.8per cent, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Headline inflation peaked at 9.1per cent in June 2022 but stood at 3per cent in June 2023.

Chinese inflation data is due on Wednesday, with economists predicting that the July figure will come in at minus 0.4per cent year on year.

The prospect of economic stimulus from China's central government to reinvigorate a soft economy is still being contemplated by investors. Minor measures to help property markets have been delivered in the past fortnight, but no broad stimulus has been outlined.

U.S. crude oil fell 0.87per cent to US$81.24 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude was 0.86per cent lower at US$84.60 per barrel.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; editing by Lincoln Feast and Jason Neely)