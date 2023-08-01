Gloomy data tempers optimism on global economy

Global stocks were mostly down and oil slipped on Tuesday as declining factory activity in the euro zone and China tempered investors' optimism over global economic prospects and a likely end to U.S. rate hikes.

On Wall Street, The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.12per cent, to 35,603.7, the S&P 500 lost 0.29per cent, to 4,575.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.6per cent, to 14,260.44.

Merck & Co. rose 2.5per cent as it raised its full-year profit forecast; Pfizer slipped 0.3per cent as it missed estimates for quarterly revenue; and Caterpillar Inc gained around 4per cent despite warning of a fall in third-quarter sales and margins.

European stocks fell 0.7per cent, deepening losses through the morning and stepping back from a 2per cent increase in July, its second month of gains.

UK stocks turned negative, losing 0.3per cent, though HSBC climbed as much as 3per cent after announcing a US$2 billion share buyback and raising its key profitability target.

Losses accelerated across European markets after data showed manufacturing activity in the bloc contracted in July at the fastest pace since May 2020 amid slumping demand even as factories cut their prices sharply.

The data collided with optimism among investors who are readying for an end to a series of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, with an increase last week widely seen as one of the last in its current tightening cycle.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.6 basis points to 4.013per cent. The two-year yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.9 basis points at 4.893per cent.

Market players put Tuesday's losses down to a combination of profit taking at the start of the month, as well as nerves over the durability of the global economy.

"The economy is a little bit weaker than perhaps people would like, and I think that's a concern for earnings growth heading into the second half of the year," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, fell 0.4per cent after gaining 3.5per cent last month.

Oil prices traded near a three-month high hit on Monday amid signs of tightening global supply. Also buoying prices were producers cutting output and demand in the United States, the world's biggest fuel consumer, remaining resilient. U.S. crude fell 0.73per cent to US$81.20 per barrel and Brent was at US$84.84, down 0.69per cent on the day.

Energy giant BP gained 1.3per cent and boosted its dividend by 10per cent after reporting a second-quarter profit of US$2.6 billion, down 70per cent from a year earlier.

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, rose 0.36per cent to as high as US$102.27 for the first time since July 10.

The dollar also hit a three-week high against the yen as investors continued to seek clarity on the Bank of Japan's recent adjustment to its yield curve control and what that might mean for monetary policy.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded down 0.3per cent, just below the high reached Monday, which was its strongest since April last year.

Still, many investors remain positive.

"Markets are fully focusing on the bright side of the puzzle," said Sandrine Perret, portfolio manager at Unigestion. "The market reaction since last week, after the Fed rally, has been really strong and resilient."

NARRATIVE TESTS

Signs of a peaking out in European inflation on Monday echoed the narrative in the United States, providing more evidence that the biggest central banks are nearing the end of their tightening cycles.

Yet other data gave cause for caution on prospects for the global economy.

China's stumbling post-pandemic recovery remained in focus, for instance, after a surprise contraction in manufacturing in a private-sector survey released Tuesday.

The positive U.S. narrative also faces some crucial tests this week, with several closely watched jobs reports due, culminating with monthly payrolls on Friday.

(Reporting by Lawrence Delevingne in Boston, Tom Wilson in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Ankur Banerjee, Editing by Angus MacSwan)