GM third-quarter US sales surge 21per cent on resilient demand for SUVs, pickups
FILE PHOTO: A badge of GMC, an automobile brand owned by General Motors Company, is seen on the grill of a vehicle for sale at a car dealership in Queens, New York, U.S., November 16, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. Picture taken March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo
Published October 4, 2023
Updated October 4, 2023
General Motors Co's third-quarter U.S. auto sales jumped about 21per cent, the company said on Tuesday, fueled by improved supply and sustained demand for its SUVs and pickup trucks.

The Detroit automaker's quarterly sales rose to 674,336 vehicles, from 555,580 vehicles a year earlier.

U.S. automakers have benefited from buyers snapping up more new vehicles for personal mobility against the background of better supplies and attractive financing offers.

Rival Toyota Motor Corp reported a 12.2per cent rise in third-quarter U.S. auto sales. Kia and Hyundai have also posted higher U.S. sales for the quarter.

However, the ongoing coordinated strike from the United Auto Workers (UAW) union targeting some facilities at the Detroit Three automakers has threatened the supply of new vehicles in the fourth quarter.

GM said on Tuesday it had 442,586 vehicles in inventory.

While it did not address the impact of the latest strike, a 40-day UAW strike in 2019 led to a 6per cent fall in sales in the fourth quarter of that year and cost the automaker US$3.6 billion.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

