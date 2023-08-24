Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

GM's Ultium battery plant in talks for wage boost - Bloomberg News
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

GM's Ultium battery plant in talks for wage boost - Bloomberg News

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/file photo

The new GM logo is seen on the facade of the General Motors headquarters in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 16, 2021. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/file photo

Published August 24, 2023
Updated August 24, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:The electric-vehicle joint venture between General Motors Co and LG Energy Solution, Ultium LLC, is working on a deal to raise wages at its Ohio battery plant, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Both sides are close to the deal which will provide workers interim pay increase, from a starting wage of US$15.50 an hour to more than US$20, and would give back pay to tenured employees, according to a Bloomberg News report.

Ultium did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Strong demand for workers has given organized workers an upper hand at the bargaining table. GM, which is part of Detroit Three automakers, is also negotiating labor deal with United Auto Workers (UAW).

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.