Goldman Sachs cutting more than 30 Asia investment banking jobs
HONG KONG — Goldman Sachs Group is cutting more than 30 banking jobs in Asia, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as a challenging markets environment weighs on Wall Street banks' dealmaking and trading revenues.

The logo for Goldman Sachs is seen on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, US on Nov 17, 2021. Reuters

Published June 15, 2023
Updated June 15, 2023
The reduction in regional jobs, most of which are in the global banking & markets division, started on Wednesday (June 14), said the sources, who declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. REUTERS

