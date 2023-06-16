The good father: Al Pacino a dad again at 83

Logo
LOS ANGELES — Actor Al Pacino has become a dad again, at the grand old age of 83, a representative said on Thursday (June 15).

In this file photo taken on October 24, 2019, US actor Al Pacino is seen arriving for the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "The Irishman" at the Chinese theatre in Hollywood.

Published June 16, 2023
Updated June 16, 2023
The star's 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has given birth to a son the couple has named Roman Pacino, publicist Stan Rosenfield told AFP.

Pacino — known for such films as "The Godfather" (1972), "Scarface" (1983) and "Scent of a Woman" (1992), for which he won an Oscar — has three grown children from previous relationships. Alfallah was previously linked to rock star Mick Jagger.

Fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: at age 79, he welcomed his seventh child. AFP

