Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Grab to buy Singapore's third-largest taxi company
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grab to buy Singapore's third-largest taxi company

FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A Grab logo is pictured at the Money 20/20 Asia Fintech Trade Show in Singapore March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga/File Photo

Published July 20, 2023
Updated July 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE : Southeast Asian ride-hailing company Grab plans to acquire Singapore's third-largest taxi operator Trans-Cab, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The acquisition would include a combined taxi and private-hire-vehicle fleet of more than 2,500 vehicles owned by Trans-Cab, they said.

The Straits Times newspaper on Thursday cited sources as saying the deal was for around SUS$100 million (US$75.62 million) and was expected to be completed this week.

Grab told Reuters the purchase price reported by Straits Times was inaccurate but did not provide further details.

"We see this as a strategic match with win-win-win outcomes for all," said Yee Wee Tang, Managing Director at Grab Singapore.

Jasmine Tan, General Manager at Trans-cab said the deal would ensure their taxi drivers would remain "competitive".

Southeast Asia's leading ride-hailing and food delivery app announced in June that it was cutting 1,000 jobs or 11per cent of its workforce.

(US$1 = 1.3224 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Chen Lin; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.