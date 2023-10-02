Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Great Eastern to buy Malaysia insurance business from AMMB, MetLife for US$256 million
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Great Eastern to buy Malaysia insurance business from AMMB, MetLife for US$256 million

Published October 2, 2023
Updated October 2, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Singapore insurer Great Eastern Holdings said on Monday it agreed to buy Malaysian insurance businesses jointly owned by AMMB Holdings Bhd and MetLife International for 1.21 billion ringgit (US$256.63 million).

Under the deal, Great Eastern, a unit of Overseas-Chinese Banking Corp, will buy AmMetLife Insurance and AmMetLife Takaful, the company said in a statement.

The deal also involves an exclusive twenty-year distribution partnership for its life insurance and family Takaful products via the distribution network of AMMB's banking subsidiaries, Great Eastern said.

In early August, AMMB had announced the start of preliminary discussions with Great Eastern related to the acquisition.

The deal is subject to regulatory approvals from Bank Negara Malaysia, along with the finance ministry of Malaysia, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

(US$1 = 4.7150 ringgit)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.