World

Greek minister says five aid mission members killed in Libya road accident
Published September 18, 2023
Updated September 18, 2023
ATHENS : Five members of a Greek humanitarian aid mission were killed in a road accident in Libya on Sunday, including two civilians, the Greek Defence Minister said in a statement on Monday.

Minister Nikos Dendias announced three days of national mourning in the Greek Armed Forces.

Othman Abduljaleel, the health minister for the Libyan eastern government, told a televised news conference on Sunday that four members had been killed and 15 injured, including seven in critical condition.

(Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Additional reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Diane Craft and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

