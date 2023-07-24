Greta Thunberg fined for disobeying police order - TT

STOCKHOLM : Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg was found guilty of disobeying a police order to leave a climate protest in the southern city of Malmo on June 19 and was sentenced to pay a fine, TT news agency reported on Monday.

Thunberg was part of a group of protesters that blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour. She was charged for failing to leave when ordered to do so by police.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Tom Little; Editing by Simon Johnson)