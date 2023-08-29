Logo
Guatemala body ratifies presidential vote result amid new bid to thwart victor
FILE PHOTO: Guatemala's President-elect Bernardo Arevalo speaks during an interview with Reuters, at his home in Guatemala City, Guatemala August 22, 2023. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Published August 29, 2023
Updated August 29, 2023
GUATEMALA CITY :Guatemala's supreme electoral tribunal on Monday ratified the victory of center-left candidate Bernardo Arevalo in the country's presidential election even as a new bid to suspend his party sowed fresh confusion about the fraught process.

Arevalo, a 64-year-old ex-diplomat and son of a former president, resoundingly won the Aug. 20 second-round run-off after prosecutors had earlier threatened to bar his party, Semilla, from the election, prompting an international outcry.

Electoral tribunal officials declared Arevalo the victor at a press conference, then faced questions about a document from a separate authority published in local media that ordered a temporary suspension of Semilla's legal registration.

Irma Palencia, head of the tribunal, said the document cited was from a lower authority, but could not yet comment on its contents. She underlined that Arevalo was officially the winner.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Leslie Adler)

