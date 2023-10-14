Guatemala court strikes down money laundering sentence against well-known journalist

GUATEMALA CITY : A Guatemalan court has struck down a six-year sentence for money laundering against journalist Jose Zamora and ordered a new trial be prepared, Zamora's son told Reuters on Friday.

Zamora is a well-known journalist whose work has criticized successive governments, and the case sparked outcry from rights groups who branded the case an attack on free speech.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Anthony Esposito)