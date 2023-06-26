Guatemala election heads for run-off, leftists in lead amid voter anger

GUATEMALA CITY :Guatemalans voted for a new president on Sunday in an election dominated by concern over corruption that looked to be heading for an August run-off, with early results pointing to a robust showing by the center-left.

The contest, which was marred by the exclusion of an early front-runner, will likely have to be settled in a second round of voting as the early pace setter, former first lady Sandra Torres, is expected to fall well short of the 50per cent plus one vote needed for outright victory.

Torres is up against more than 20 candidates, including Edmond Mulet, a career diplomat, and Zury Rios, daughter of the late dictator Efrain Rios Montt.

With returns counted from more than 18per cent of polling stations, Torres' center-left National Unity of Hope (UNE) had 14.9per cent of the vote, with Semilla, another left-of-center party, on 12.5per cent, preliminary results showed.

Opinion polls had not suggested that Semilla's candidate, Bernardo Arevalo, a ex-diplomat and son of a former president, Juan Jose Arevalo, would make the second round.

Semilla's previous presidential campaign was fronted by former attorney general and anti-corruption campaigner Thelma Aldana, who was ultimately barred from running.

The race to succeed conservative President Alejandro Giammattei, who is limited by law to one term, has been overshadowed by a court ruling to block four candidates from the ballot including early front-runner, businessman Carlos Pineda.

The United States and the European Union criticized the exclusion of Pineda, who called the decision "electoral fraud."

"We do not see a process that is governed by international standards, but rather one where arbitrary criteria are used," said Carolina Jimenez, president of think tank Washington Office on Latin America (WOLA). "That is tremendously serious."

Meanwhile, unrest in the town of San Jose del Golfo, near the capital, forced the postponement of voting there to August, Supreme Electoral Tribunal official Irma Palencia said.

Stakes in the election are high, given deteriorating standards of transparency and human rights in recent years, as well as poverty, corruption and violence.

"I have always voted for Sandra Torres because she helped my (community) a lot (as first lady). She gave money, food and a lot of help to poor people," said Maria Consuelo Ruano, 72.

"I would also feel happy if Mulet goes to the second round," she added. "(He) looks like he's an honest man, different from Giammattei."

Political analysts, however, say a fragmented Congress could hamper candidates from delivering real change.

Polls forecast that Torres, ex-wife of late president Alvaro Colom, who ruled from 2008 to 2012, will likely lose a run-off given her unpopularity in the capital, Guatemala City, home to a high percentage of the electorate.

This is the 67-year-old politician's third run for president. She finished second in the previous two races.

(Reporting by Sofía Menchú in Guatemala City and Diego Oré in Mexico City; Writing by Isabel Woodford and Dave Graham; Editing by Stephen Eisenhammer and Robert Birsel)