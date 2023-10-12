Logo
Guatemala president-elect calls for attorney general's resignation amid troubled transition
Guatemala President-elect Bernardo Arevalo attends a meeting with judges of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal following a raid last Friday where the attorney general office seized boxes holding tabulations from general election voting, in Guatemala City, Guatemala October 2, 2023. REUTERS/Cristina Chiquin/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
GUATEMALA CITY :Guatemala's president-elect Bernardo Arevalo called on the country's current leader to request the attorney general resign late on Wednesday in a letter, amid a probe into Arevalo's party and allegations that authorities are blocking the transition.

Arevalo accused President Alejandro Giammattei of remaining silent and called on him to request that Attorney General Maria Consuelo resign from her post.

"During this entire process you Dr. Giammattei have been silent. The people have interpreted your silence as consent to the undermining of our democratic institutions. Your silence is an insult to the Guatemalan people," Arevalo said in the letter.

Tens of thousands of Guatemalans have taken to the streets in recent days to protest what many have called a slow-motion coup, demanding Porras' resignation alongside other judicial officials collaborating with her inquiries.

Her office raided Arevalo's Semilla party and the electoral body in what it has called necessary operations for lawful investigations into alleged irregularities during the election, especially claims that Semilla's registration six years ago was tainted by falsified signatures.

Earlier on Wednesday, Guatemala's constitutional court said it had ordered authorities to use force as a "last resort" and called on protesters to dissolve the blockades.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

