Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Guatemala president says cannot remove attorney general amid protests
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guatemala president says cannot remove attorney general amid protests

FILE PHOTO: Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei delivers a broadcast message where he mentioned that the country would no longer tolerate street blockades, which he called illegal, in Guatemala City, Guatemala October 9, 2023. Guatemala Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

FILE PHOTO: Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei delivers a broadcast message where he mentioned that the country would no longer tolerate street blockades, which he called illegal, in Guatemala City, Guatemala October 9, 2023. Guatemala Presidency/Handout via REUTERS

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GUATEMALA CITY : Guatemala's President Alejandro Giammattei on Friday called for roadblocks to be lifted and said he cannot remove the country's attorney general, something demanded by protesters who accuse authorities of blocking the government transition.

Attorney General Maria Consuelo Porras, whose office has said she will not step down, has been investigating the party of president-elect Bernardo Arevalo in what he and the Organization of American States have branded an attack on democracy.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.