Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Guinean student cycles across Africa for place at top Islamic university
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guinean student cycles across Africa for place at top Islamic university

Guinean student cycles across Africa for place at top Islamic university
FILE PHOTO:Mamadou Safaiou Barry, a 25-year-old from Guinea, reads the Koran at his new home in El Marg district in the east of Cairo, Egypt, September 23, 2023. After embarking on a four-month cycling journey across seven countries, Barry arrived in Cairo, determined to accomplish his goal of obtaining a full scholarship to study Islam in Al-Azhar University in Egypt. REUTERS/Fatma Fahmy/File Photo
Guinean student cycles across Africa for place at top Islamic university
FILE PHOTO:Mamadou Safaiou Barry, a 25-year-old from Guinea, looks on in front of Al-Azhar University in Cairo, Egypt, September 23, 2023. After embarking on a four-month cycling journey across seven countries, Barry arrived in Cairo, determined to accomplish his goal of obtaining a full scholarship to study Islam in Al-Azhar University in Egypt. REUTERS/Dina Sakr/File Photo
Guinean student cycles across Africa for place at top Islamic university
FILE PHOTO:Mamadou Safaiou Barry, a 25-year-old from Guinea, reads the Koran at his home in Cairo, Egypt, September 23, 2023. After embarking on a four-month cycling journey across seven countries, Barry arrived in Cairo, determined to accomplish his goal of obtaining a full scholarship to study Islam in Al-Azhar University in Egypt. REUTERS/Fatma Fahmy/File Photo
Guinean student cycles across Africa for place at top Islamic university
FILE PHOTO:Mamadou Safaiou Barry, a 25-year-old from Guinea, walks on his way to the center where he studies Islam and the Koran, in El Marg district in the east of Cairo, Egypt, September 23, 2023. After embarking on a four-month cycling journey across seven countries, Barry arrived in Cairo, determined to accomplish his goal of obtaining a full scholarship to study Islam in Al-Azhar University in Egypt. REUTERS/Fatma Fahmy/File Photo
Guinean student cycles across Africa for place at top Islamic university
FILE PHOTO:Mamadou Safaiou Barry, a 25-year-old from Guinea, walks inside the center where he studies Islam and the Koran in Cairo, Egypt, September 23, 2023. After embarking on a four-month cycling journey across seven countries, Barry arrived in Cairo, determined to accomplish his goal of obtaining a full scholarship to study Islam in Al-Azhar University in Egypt. REUTERS/Fatma Fahmy/File Photo
Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO/N'DJAMENA : Mamadou Safaiou Barry was determined to study Islamic theology at an elite school. Unable to afford a flight to Egpyt from Guinea, he drew a map of Africa in his spiral notebook and set off on a second-hand mountain bike.

Carrying only a change of clothes, a flashlight and a screwdriver, the 25-year-old cycled thousands of kilometres across the continent, passing through jungles, deserts and conflict zones in the hope of landing a place and finding a way to fund it.

Four months and seven countries later, he is in Cairo with a full scholarship to Al-Azhar University, one of the world's oldest and most renowned Sunni Muslim learning institutions. 

"If you have a dream, stay with it and be strong," Barry said. "God will help you."

Thousands of West Africans like Barry undertake risky journeys across the Sahara desert each year, searching for a better life.

Many never make it. Nearly 500 people died or disappeared on West African migration routes last year, data from the International Organization for Migration shows.

Barry decided the risk was worth the reward.

"I had to fight," Barry said last month in Chad.

Covering approximately 100 km each day, Barry pedalled through Mali, Burkina Faso, Togo, Benin, and Niger before stalling in N'Djamena, the Chadian capital, shaken from his planned route by an ongoing conflict in Sudan.

He said he had already been detained three times - twice in insurgency-plagued Burkina Faso and once in Togo, where security forces held him for nine days without charge before releasing him in exchange for 35,000 CFA francs (US$56).

This was the entirety of his savings for the remainder of the journey, he said. 

"I often slept in the bush because I was afraid of people in the cities," Barry said. "I thought they would take my bike and hurt me."

Barry's luck changed again in Chad after a local philanthropist, who had read online about his journey, offered to fly him directly to Egypt and bypass the fighting in Sudan.

Barry arrived in Cairo on Sept. 5 and days later secured a full scholarship to Al-Azhar. A photo shared widely on social media shows him meeting a beaming university representative.

He intends to return to Guinea when his studies are complete, to spread the faith that has taken him so far.

"When I return to my country, I would like to be someone who teaches Islam and tells people how to do good things," he said.

(Writing by Cooper Inveen; Editing by Alison Williams)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.