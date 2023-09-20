Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Gulf Cooperation Council countries, US urge Iran to fully cooperate with IAEA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gulf Cooperation Council countries, US urge Iran to fully cooperate with IAEA

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends breakfast with the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nations, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York, U.S. Third from left is Oman Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi and fourth from right is Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS/file photo

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends breakfast with the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nations, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York, U.S. Third from left is Oman Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al-Busaidi and fourth from right is Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS/file photo

Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO : Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the U.S. renewed calls for Iran to fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the countries said in a joint statement.

The statement came after a meeting of the GCC Arab foreign ministers, the U.S. Secretary of State and GCC Secretary-General in New York.

Iran barred multiple International IAEA's inspectors assigned to oversee Tehran's atomic activities in a move described by the U.N. nuclear watchdog chief, Rafael Grossi, as "disproportionate and unprecedented."

Iran's move was a response to a call led by the United States, Britain, France and Germany at the IAEA's Board of Governors meeting last week for Tehran to cooperate immediately with the IAEA on issues including explaining uranium traces found at undeclared sites.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Muhammad Al Gebaly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sonali Paul)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.