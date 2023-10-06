Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Haitong Securities offers US$436.7 million to take its Hong Kong unit private
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Haitong Securities offers US$436.7 million to take its Hong Kong unit private

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist rides past a branch of Haitong Securities, in Shanghai, China, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A cyclist rides past a branch of Haitong Securities, in Shanghai, China, January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Haitong International Securities said on Thursday its parent and Shanghai-based Haitong Securities has made HKUS$3.42 billion (US$436.66 million) offer to take the Hong Kong-listed unit private and take full control of the firm.

Reuters had previously reported that Haitong Securities was planning to buy the remainder of the unit in a bid to stem the offshore investment banking arm's losses.

Haitong already owns a 73.6per cent stake, which had a market value of HKUS$5.99 billion as of Wednesday.

Trading in the shares of Haitong International was halted from Sept. 27 pending an announcement under the takeover code.

The firm has applied to the stock exchange for a resumption of trading in its shares and bonds from Oct. 9.

(US$1 = 7.8322 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.