Hamas armed wing says 13 captives killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the last 24 hours
Hamas armed wing says 13 captives killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the last 24 hours

Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble in the aftermath of Israeli strikes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo

Palestinians search for casualties under the rubble in the aftermath of Israeli strikes amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 13, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
GAZA : Hamas armed wing Al Qassam Brigades said in a statement that 13 captives were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza in the last 24 hours.

The statement said six of the hostages were killed in strikes on two separate locations in the Northern district and seven more died in strikes that hit three locations in the Gaza district.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Alex Richardson)

