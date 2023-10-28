Hamas armed wing says Israel 'stalled' on possible deal over hostages

Hamas was about to reach an agreement with Israel over the hostages held by the Palestinian militant faction but Israel had "stalled" on that possibility, a spokesman for the group's armed wing said on Saturday.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, also said in a video speech the group would only release all the hostages it has if Israel freed all Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas can also hold talks over a "partial" agreement over the captives, he added.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Enas Alashray; editing by David Evans)