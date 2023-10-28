Logo
Hamas armed wing says Israel 'stalled' on possible deal over hostages
People display posters during a demonstration by family members and supporters of hostages who are being held in Gaza after they were kidnapped from Israel by Hamas gunmen, in Tel Aviv, Israel, October 28, 2023 . REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Abu Ubaida, the spokesman of the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, gestures as he speaks during an anti-Israel military show in the southern Gaza Strip November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa/File Photo
Published October 28, 2023
Updated October 29, 2023
Hamas was about to reach an agreement with Israel over the hostages held by the Palestinian militant faction but Israel had "stalled" on that possibility, a spokesman for the group's armed wing said on Saturday.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, also said in a video speech the group would only release all the hostages it has if Israel freed all Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas can also hold talks over a "partial" agreement over the captives, he added.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher and Enas Alashray; editing by David Evans)

