Hamas armed wing threatens to kill captives if Israel continues attacks without warning
Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
GAZA : Hamas' armed wing said on Monday it will begin executing an Israeli civilian captive in return for any new Israeli bombing of civilian houses without pre-warning.

Hamas armed wing spokesman Abu Ubaida said they have been acting in accordance with Islamic instructions by keeping the Israeli captives safe and sound, blaming the intended move on Israel's stepped-up bombing and killing of civilians inside their homes in air strikes without warning them.

(This story has been corrected to remove 'pre-warning' in the headline and fix the Hamas spokesman's name to Ubaida in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Nidal Al Mughrabi; Editing by Chris Reese)

