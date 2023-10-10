Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Hamas official says group is open to discussions over truce with Israel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hamas official says group is open to discussions over truce with Israel

Flames and smoke billow during Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Flames and smoke billow during Israeli strikes in Gaza, October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A senior Hamas official said the group is open to discussions over a possible truce with Israel, having "achieved its targets."

Moussa Abu Marzouk told Al Jazeera in a phone interview that Hamas was open to "something of that sort" and "all political dialogues" when asked whether the Islamist group is willing to discuss a possible ceasefire.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Chris Reese)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.