Hamas says 1,000 Palestinians dead still under the rubble, warns of environmental catastrophe- Interior Ministry
Palestinians gather at a site of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinians gather at a site of Israeli strikes in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 16, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Published October 16, 2023
Updated October 16, 2023
DUBAI : More than 1,000 Palestinians are trapped under the rubble in Gaza, Eyad Al-Bozom, spokesman for the Hamas Interior Ministry said on Monday in a statement, warning of a humanitarian and environmental crisis.

(Reporting by Nidal al Mughrabi; Writing by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Alex Richardson)

