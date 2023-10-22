Hamas says Israel declined to receive two hostages it intended to release

A spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas said on Saturday the group intended to release two more hostages for "humanitarian reasons", but that Israel had declined to receive them.

Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, said in a brief statement said that it informed Qatar on Friday of Hamas' intention to release the two people.

(Reporting by Hatem Maher; Editing by Alison Williams)