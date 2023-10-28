Logo
Hamas is seeking eight Gaza hostages at Russia's request - RIA
Senior Hamas officials Bassem Naim and Moussa Abu Marzouk, and Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov meet for talks on the release of foreign hostages, at a location given as Moscow, Russia in this handout image released on October 26, 2023. Hamas Handout/Handout via REUTERS

Published October 28, 2023
Updated October 28, 2023
Hamas is looking for eight people identified by Russia as possibly being among the hostages in Gaza and is ready to free them, Hamas Politburo member Abu Marzouk told Russian state news agency RIA on Saturday.

RIA cited Marzouk, who has been visiting Moscow, as saying that the Russian foreign ministry had handed over a list of eight names, all of whom had dual citizenship.

"We are very attentive to this list and we will handle it carefully because we look at Russia as our closest friend," Marzouk was cited as saying.

"Now we are looking for those people. It's difficult, but we are looking. And as soon as we find them, we will release them. Despite the difficulties due to the current situation."

Russia on Friday defended its decision to invite a Hamas delegation to Moscow against strong Israeli criticism, saying it was necessary to maintain contacts with all sides in the conflict.

(Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Giles Elgood)

