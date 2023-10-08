Logo
Hamas will 'bear the results' of its attack, Israel tells UN Security Council
FILE PHOTO: Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan speaks to members of the media after he addressed the United Nations Security Council during a meeting to discuss the issue of Israeli settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., February 20, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Published October 8, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
Israel told the United Nations Security Council on Saturday that Palestinian Islamist group Hamas "holds the sole responsibility and will bear the results" of its attack on the country.

"The state of Israel will act in any way necessary to protect its citizens and sovereignty from the ongoing terrorist attacks originating from the Gaza Strip and carried out by Hamas and other terrorist organizations," Israel's U.N. Ambassador Gilad Erdan wrote to the 15-member council in a letter seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Ismail Shakil)

