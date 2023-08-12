Have tickets for Taylor Swift, will travel far: The rise of music tourism

HONG KONG — In a recent interview, Miley Cyrus was asked if she was going on tour.

“Yeah, the Aman hotel tour,” the American pop star joked. “Singing in the lobby for that complimentary massage.”

Cyrus may not be going on the road any time soon, but many other artists are. From Beyoncé, Blackpink and Taylor Swift to Bruce Springsteen, Coldplay and Harry Styles, a myriad of music superstars are on stadium world tours. And wherever they announce a concert date, their fans follow.

As each stadium concert accommodates between 50,000 and 80,000 fans, and with some artists performing over several nights in a single venue, a significant number of people are flocking to those host cities — many from outside the local area or even the country — in what has been billed as music tourism or concert travel.