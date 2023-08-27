Heat stress could threaten health of one billion cows

PARIS — By the end of the century, more than one billion cows worldwide could suffer from heat stress if global warming continues unabated, threatening their fertility, milk production and lives, according to research published on Thursday (Aug 24).

Nearly eight out of 10 cows across the planet are already experiencing excessively high body temperatures, spiked respiration rates, bowed heads and open-mouthed panting — all symptoms associated with severe heat stress, the study said.

In tropical climates, 20 per cent of cattle endure those symptoms year-round.

These numbers are projected to balloon if cattle farming continues to expand in the Amazon and Congo basins, where temperatures are on track to rise more quickly than the global average.

If emissions of climate-heating greenhouse gases continue to rise, the study predicts heat stress will become a year-round problem in Brazil, southern Africa, northern India, northern Australia and central America by 2100.

"A very important determinant of how many cows are exposed to this heat is decisions about land-use change," lead author Michelle North of the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa told AFP.

"Deforestation of tropical forests for livestock expansion is not a viable development future, because it makes climate change worse and will expose hundreds of millions more cattle to severe heat stress," she added.