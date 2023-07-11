Logo
Heavy rain in southern Japan leaves up to six dead, three missing
Photo taken from a helicopter shows the site of a mudslide following heavy rain in Karatsu, Saga Prefecture, Japan July 10, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS
A police officer carries a person who is evacuated from a site of a landslide following the heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan July 10, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS
Cars are stranded in a flooded road in heavy rain in Kurume, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan July 10, 2023, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Mandatory credit Kyodo via REUTERS
Published July 11, 2023
Updated July 11, 2023
TOKYO : Torrential rain over Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu triggered floods and landslides that left up to six people dead and rescuers searching for three missing, officials said on Tuesday.

The Japan Meteorological Agency downgraded the special warnings for heavy rains, issued on Monday for northern parts of the island, to lower-level warnings and advisories, but urged residents to stay alert for further landslides.

Japan is the latest country to be hit by unusually heavy rain in various parts of the world in recent days that has raised new fears of the pace of climate change.

"Municipalities are still making checks on casualties, ... but we were informed of three deaths, another three deaths potentially related to the disaster, three missing and two lightly injured," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.

The rain forced tire maker Bridgestone to suspend operations at four factories on Kyushu on Monday, but the plants resumed operation by Tuesday morning, a company spokesperson said.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

