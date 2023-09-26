Heavy rains in Guatemala kill 6, leave 13 missing

GUATEMALA CITY :Heavy rains overnight caused a river in Guatemala's capital to burst its banks, killing at last six people and leaving 13 others missing, authorities said on Monday.

Six homes were swept away after the Las Vacas river, which runs through Guatemala City, overflowed in an area about three km (1.8 miles) south of downtown, Guatemala's national disaster agency Conred said.

"We've found six bodies for the moment, and we'll likely find more," said Sergio Cabanas, head of operations for the municipal fire department. "Among the bodies, there is a girl and five adults."

The girl killed was likely between three and five years old, Conred field technician Kevin Escobar told journalists.

Before Sunday evening's rains, at least 29 people had been killed due to flooding in Guatemala this rainy season, according to Conred.

(Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Writing by Kylie Madry; editing by Rami Ayyub and Sandra Maler)