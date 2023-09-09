Helping or hindering? US scientists debate how to save giant sequoias

UNITED STATES — When ferocious wildfires tore through California's prized giant sequoia forests, they killed towering trees that have lived there for thousands of years — and perhaps changed the nature of the groves forever.

Now the United States National Park Service (NPS) wants to give Mother Nature a helping hand, planting lab-grown seedlings it says will kick-start the return of these magnificent stands.

"The goal is to reestablish enough sequoias in the first few years after fire so that we have trees 60, 100, 400 years from now," says Dr Christy Brigham, chief of resources management and science at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Giant sequoias are truly impressive — so disproportionately huge they look like holdouts from the age of the dinosaurs.

The biggest rise taller than 90m with trunks almost 9m in diameter; the oldest sprouted more than 3,200 years ago. Once widespread, they are now only found in a narrow range in California.