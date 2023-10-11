Hezbollah claims rocket fire from Lebanon onto Israel
BEIRUT : Hezbollah said it was responsible for firing precision missiles on Israel on Wednesday, saying it was in response to Israeli attacks this week that left three of its fighters dead.
The Israeli military had said it had been targeted with anti-tank fire on Wednesday and had begun attacking Lebanon in return.
(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alison Williams)
