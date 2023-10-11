Logo
Hezbollah claims rocket fire from Lebanon onto Israel
An Israeli soldier looks through the site of his gun, as tension mounts between the Lebanon and Israel, in northern Israel, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
BEIRUT : Hezbollah said it was responsible for firing precision missiles on Israel on Wednesday, saying it was in response to Israeli attacks this week that left three of its fighters dead.

The Israeli military had said it had been targeted with anti-tank fire on Wednesday and had begun attacking Lebanon in return.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Editing by Alison Williams)

