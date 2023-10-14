Hezbollah says it attacked five Israeli outposts in disputed Shebaa Farms area

BEIRUT : Lebanon's Hezbollah on Saturday targeted five Israeli outposts in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on the Lebanese-Israeli border with guided missiles and mortars shells, the militia group said in a statement.

The heavily armed Iranian-backed group said the attack took place at 3:15 p.m. (1215 GMT).

A Reuters witness had earlier reported heavy shelling of Israeli outposts in the area as well as the sound of gunfire.

