Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Hezbollah says it attacked five Israeli outposts in disputed Shebaa Farms area
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hezbollah says it attacked five Israeli outposts in disputed Shebaa Farms area

Published October 14, 2023
Updated October 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIRUT : Lebanon's Hezbollah on Saturday targeted five Israeli outposts in the disputed Shebaa Farms area on the Lebanese-Israeli border with guided missiles and mortars shells, the militia group said in a statement.

The heavily armed Iranian-backed group said the attack took place at 3:15 p.m. (1215 GMT).

A Reuters witness had earlier reported heavy shelling of Israeli outposts in the area as well as the sound of gunfire.

(Reporting by Timour Azhari; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Giles Elgood)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.