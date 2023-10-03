High inflation clouds Philippine growth outlook in 2023, IMF says

MANILA :The Philippine economy is on track to expand this year, but probably at a slower clip, as stubbornly high inflation may warrant a "higher-for-longer policy rate path," the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.

The Fund said it cut its growth forecast for the Philippines to 5.3per cent from a July estimate of 6.2per cent, following a slowdown in second quarter growth, while inflation is expected to stay elevated, hurting consumer demand.

For the year, the IMF expects Philippine inflation to average close to 6.0per cent, before easing to close to 3.5per cent in 2024, which would probably require the central bank to hold on to higher interest rates.

"Thus, a higher-for-longer policy rate path is warranted until inflation firmly falls within the target range, alongside a tightening bias to anchor inflation expectations," the Fund said in a statement.

The central bank has kept interest rates steady at its last two meetings, but left the door open to further rate hikes to bring inflation back to its target of 2.0per cent to 4.0per cent for the year, after it quickened in August to 5.3per cent.

For 2024, the Philippine economy is projected to expand 6.0per cent, faster than its previous estimate of 5.5per cent, the Fund added.

The IMF's revised projections were lower than the government's targets of 6.0per cent to 7.0per cent this year and 6.5per cent to 8.0per cent next year.

