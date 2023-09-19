Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Hitachi offers to sell assets in France, Germany for EU approval of Thales deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hitachi offers to sell assets in France, Germany for EU approval of Thales deal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hitachi is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Hitachi is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Published September 19, 2023
Updated September 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS : Hitachi has offered to sell assets in France and Germany in a bid to address EU antitrust concerns about its proposed 1.7 billion-euro (US$1.8 billion) buy of Thales' GTS railway signalling business, a Hitachi spokesperson said on Monday.

"The proposed remedy includes the divestment of our mainline signalling business in France and Germany," the spokesperson said, confirming a Reuters story published last week.

(US$1 = 0.9355 euro)

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.