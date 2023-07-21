HK actor Tony Leung makes surprise cameo in K-pop girl group NewJeans’ music video

KUALA LUMPUR — Veteran Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai is taking a step into the K-pop scene — sort of.

The 61-year-old award-winning star made a surprise appearance in Korean girl group NewJeans' new music video (MV) Cool with You and Get Up (Side B).

Although the actor only appeared for a few seconds near the end of the MV, Leung’s glare has definitely left a mark on social media users.

“Tony Leung is in this??” Twitter user “indigo_hour” tweeted.

“This is actually crazy. Seeing Tony Leung in a NewJeans’ MV. One of the most famous Hong Kong actors just featured in a K-pop MV. Unbelievable”, another user “hyunchuuju” wrote.

A continuation from its first MV, Cool with You (Side A), the second MV again featured Squid Game actress-model Hoyeon Jung as its main protagonist.

Both MVs have been viewed over two million times on YouTube.

Lifestyle portal Vogue reported that the group’s agency ADOR previously announced that they would feature two unexpected global stars in NewJeans’ Cool with You MV prior to its release.

NewJeans debuted as a girl group in 2022 and have been making waves with their recent releases such as Super Shy and New Jeans.

The five-member group made headlines previously for their MV which featured them as the famous 1990s animated cartoon The Powerpuff Girls.

The group is also gearing up for their second extended play (EP) titled Get Up which will be dropping on July 21. MALAY MAIL