Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

HK's Cathay Pacific expects up to US$576 million first-half profit on strong demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

HK's Cathay Pacific expects up to US$576 million first-half profit on strong demand

FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific employees work at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik

FILE PHOTO: Cathay Pacific employees work at Hong Kong International Airport, in Hong Kong, China March 8, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Published July 14, 2023
Updated July 14, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways on Friday said it expects to record half-year profit attributable up to HKUS$4.5 billion (US$575.85 million) compared with a loss of HKUS$5.0 billion last year.

It would be Cathay Pacific's first half-year profit in three years buoyed by a strong rebound in travel demand, an increase in group capacity and a one-off gain from a stake sale in Air China.

The city's flagship carrier expects consolidated profit attributable to shareholders between HKUS$4 billion and HKUS$4.5 billion.

Cathay Pacific said it carried about 7.82 million passengers in the first half, a meteoric rise from 335,462 carried last year, as flights more than doubled to 18,101.

(US$1 = 7.8146 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Sohini Goswami)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.