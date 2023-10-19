Honda, GM, Cruise plan to begin Japan driverless ride service in early 2026

TOKYO :Honda Motor <7267.T> said on Thursday that it aims to set up a joint venture with General Motors and Cruise to begin a driverless ride service in Japan in early 2026.

The three companies aim to establish the joint venture in first half of 2024 pending regulatory approval, the Japanese company said in a statement.

Cruise, GM's robotaxi unit, now offers limited ride services in San Francisco, as does rival Waymo operated by Alphabet Inc. Honda said in 2018 it would invest US$2 billion in Cruise over 12 years.

The Cruise Origin vehicle was jointly developed by GM, Cruise and Honda. The Japan service is planned to launch in central Tokyo, using dozens of Origins before expanding to a fleet of 500 vehicles.

The companies plan to then broaden the service to areas beyond central Tokyo, Honda said in its statement.

Customers will use a smartphone application to hail rides and make payments, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura and Rocky Swift; Editing by David Dolan)