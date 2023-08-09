Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Honda posts 78per cent jump in Q1 operating profit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honda posts 78per cent jump in Q1 operating profit

Honda posts 78per cent jump in Q1 operating profit
FILE PHOTO: The Honda logo is displayed at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show in Bangkok, Thailand, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo
Honda posts 78per cent jump in Q1 operating profit
FILE PHOTO: A flag with the company logo flies outside the Honda Motor Co. plant in Yorii, Saitama prefecture, Japan, March 8, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
Published August 9, 2023
Updated August 9, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : Japan's Honda Motor reported a 78per cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, boosted by both increased sales, especially in the North American market, and a weaker yen.

Japan's second-biggest automaker by sales said operating profit totalled 394.4 billion yen (US$2.76 billion) in the three months through June, handily beating the average 324.74 billion yen estimate in a poll of 10 analysts by Refinitiv.

That compared with a 222.2 billion yen profit in the same period last year.

Like other automakers, Honda said it benefited from strong sales in the key U.S. market as the impact of post-pandemic disruptions in the supply of parts and semiconductors eases.

Honda maintained its forecast for a 1.0 trillion yen operating profit for the current year, lower than the 1.117 trillion yen average forecast from 22 analysts.

(US$1 = 143.1200 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by David Dolan and Chang-Ran Kim)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.