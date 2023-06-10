Honduras requests entry to BRICS-led development bank on China trip

TEGUCIGALPA : Honduras President Xiomara Castro formally requested the country's admission to the BRICS-led New Development Bank (NDB) in a meeting with the bank's president, Dilma Rousseff, Castro's office said in a tweet late Friday.

Castro is currently on a six-day official visit to China.

Headquartered in Shanghai, the New Development Bank was set up in 2015 by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, collectively known as the BRICS countries.

(Reporting by Gustavo Palencia; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Sarah Morland)