Hong Kong crypto firm hit by US$200 million hack
Hong Kong crypto firm hit by US$200 million hack

FILE PHOTO: A man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration/File Photo

Published September 25, 2023
Updated September 25, 2023
LONDON : Hackers stole around US$200 million from crypto firm Mixin early on Saturday, the company said on social media platform X on Monday.

Mixin, which lists its location on LinkedIn as Hong Kong, said the database of its network's cloud service provider was "attacked by hackers, resulting in the loss of some assets" and that "the funds involved are approximately USUS$200 million".

Mixin describes itself as a network for transferring digital assets. It has one million users, according to its website.

It said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it had stopped allowing users to withdraw their funds from the network, but that transfers were not affected and that services will re-open once the vulnerabilities are fixed.

Mixin will announce a solution for "how to deal with the lost assets," it said.

Last year hackers stole crypto worth as much as US$3.8 billion, making it the worst year on record, according to blockchain researchers Chainalysis.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, Editing by Louise Heavens)

