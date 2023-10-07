Hong Kong exiled activists silenced online as surveillance rises

LONDON — Unlike most 27-year-olds, Ms Chung Ching Kwong does not want any of her life shared on social media.

Both her and her loved ones' safety and freedom are at stake, said Ms Kwong, who left Hong Kong in 2020 to avoid arrest for her pro-democracy work after China imposed a sweeping national security law that year.

With hundreds of thousands of residents leaving the city since 2020, rights groups say the government is shifting its online monitoring to Hong Kongers abroad in an attempt to stifle their activism.

In July, Hong Kong police ramped up pressure on eight dissidents — some of whom are now residing in Australia, Britain and the United States (US) — issuing arrest warrants for alleged national security violations and offering bounties of HK$1 million (S$174,729) for each arrest.

Activists overseas said they — and those around them — are increasingly having to tighten their digital security and self-censor by limiting their social media use and avoiding public appearances online or offline to protect themselves and their loved ones.