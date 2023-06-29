Hong Kong high-rise aims to become 'village' of the dead

HONG KONG — With its white marble foyer and lavish chandeliers, the 12-storey tower could be mistaken for one of Hong Kong’s newest hotels, but it offers a longer stay: a final resting place for thousands in one of the world's most crowded cities.

Hong Kong's 7.3 million residents share some of the most densely populated neighbourhoods on earth, and in the past, mourning families had to wait years to secure a spot for their loved ones' ashes.

The Shan Sum Columbarium opened last month with plans to eventually offer 23,000 niches for funeral urns, part of the government's decade-long effort to bring in private companies to ease pressure on the deathcare sector.

That policy is now paying off after the city’s ageing population pushed death rates above government urn space capacity in the mid-2010s, creating a dire shortage.

The sleek, modern building is the work of German architect Ulrich Kirchhoff, 52, who told AFP he tried to blend elements of nature into a high-density space to create a "neighbourhood village feel".

"It's an apartment building for the dead... It feels more like a close-knit neighbourhood," he said.

Mr Kirchhoff said his design was inspired by traditional Chinese graveyards, which are often perched on mountainsides. His columbarium carried over those undulating lines, greenery and textures of hewn rock.

Ashes are stored in ornate compartments, some as small as 26 by 34cm, that line the walls of air-conditioned chambers.