Hong Kong May retail sales rise 18.4per cent, sixth month of growth

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's May retail sales rose 18.4per cent from a year earlier thanks to the revival of inbound tourism and positive consumption sentiment, government data showed on Monday.

Sales increased to HKUS$34.5 billion (US$4.40 billion), marking a sixth consecutive month of growth. That compared with a revised 14.9per cent rise in April.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 16.5per cent year-on-year in May. That compared with a revised 13.1per cent growth in April.

(US$1 = 7.8342 Hong Kong dollars)

