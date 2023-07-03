Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Hong Kong May retail sales rise 18.4per cent, sixth month of growth
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hong Kong May retail sales rise 18.4per cent, sixth month of growth

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walking past a luxury store are seen reflected in a shop window at Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong, China February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walking past a luxury store are seen reflected in a shop window at Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong, China February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Lam Yik

Published July 3, 2023
Updated July 3, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's May retail sales rose 18.4per cent from a year earlier thanks to the revival of inbound tourism and positive consumption sentiment, government data showed on Monday.

Sales increased to HKUS$34.5 billion (US$4.40 billion), marking a sixth consecutive month of growth. That compared with a revised 14.9per cent rise in April.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 16.5per cent year-on-year in May. That compared with a revised 13.1per cent growth in April.

(US$1 = 7.8342 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.