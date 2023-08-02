Hong Kong microfinance platform Micro Connect raises US$458 million

:Hong Kong-based microfinance platform Micro Connect, co-founded by former Hong Kong stock exchange CEO Charles Li, on Wednesday said it has raised US$458 million from new and existing investors.

Micro Connect is valued at US$1.7 billion after the capital raise, the company said. Participants in the fundraising included private equity and venture funds, and university endowments, Micro Connect said in a statement, without specifying the institutions.

The new funds will help the company enhance the market structure of Micro Connect (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange (MCEX), a platform that allows global investors to collect a share of daily revenue of micro and small businesses in China and is set to launch in August, according to a company statement.

MCEX will offer investment products based on enabling Chinese shop owners to repay borrowed capital automatically with business revenue under blockchain-backed smart contracts. Such yield-generating products have drawn the interest of investors such as fund houses, insurers and wealth managers, Li said last year.

China's tens of millions of small businesses are among the least-favoured types of borrower by banking lenders. Authorities have pledged more financing support to those businesses to help revive the private sector as the economic recovery wobbles.

Micro Connect, which Li jointly launched with Hong Kong financial veteran Gary Zhang in August 2021, raised US$70 million last year from investors including high-profile investment firm HongShan, previously known as Sequoia China.

The digital financing intermediary has facilitated investment in more than 2,400 stores and 169 brands across China, according to Micro Connect's website.

(Reporting by Selena Li and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Christopher Cushing)