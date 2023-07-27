Hong Kong pop diva Coco Lee’s family announces pallbearers, husband is not one

There will be eight pallbearers, including her brother-in-law Billy Ho, singer Jenny Tseng, two close friends, co-president of Warner Music Asia Jonathan Serbin and one of Lee’s fans, Yang Yang.

A live stream will be available from 4pm to 7pm on July 31 and 9.30am to 10.30am on Aug 1 on the YouTube channel of the singer-songwriter’s older sister Nancy Lee.

The family said taking photos or filming would not be allowed at the service.

Nancy Lee earlier said memorial services would also be held in mainland China and Taiwan in August.

Coco Lee, who had struggled with depression, died in hospital aged 48 on July 5 after trying to take her own life.

Hong Kong authorities have considered honouring Lee on the Avenue of Stars, the promenade reserved for artists who made significant contributions to the city’s film and television industries.

The Hong Kong-born star launched her career at age 18 when she won first runner-up in broadcaster TVB’s New Talent Singing Awards.

She was the first Chinese singer to be signed by record label Sony Music and claimed another first for the country when she performed at the Oscars in 2000, when she sang “A Love Before Time” from director Ang Lee’s award-winning film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST