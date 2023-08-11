Hong Kong Q2 GDP expands 1.5per cent y/y

HONG KONG : Hong Kong's economy expanded 1.5per cent in the second quarter from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, adding that inbound tourism and private consumption will remain the major drivers of economic growth for the rest of the year.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy shrank 1.3per cent over April to June, the biggest drop since Q3 in 2022 when it was down 2.5per cent. That compared to a revised 5.4per cent growth in the January-March quarter.

