Hong Kong’s 'hidden elderly' dying alone at home: Tragedies spark call for help

“I was in pain with no one by my side. I felt sad and helpless,” he said.

He said he felt better when social workers and volunteers called or visited him, and when he attended health talks and chatted with others with similar health issues at community centres.

HKU’s Prof Chan said elderly people living alone or with only a spouse faced mounting health risks as well as social isolation.

“It is physically impossible for a frail elderly person to look after another elderly person,” she said.

But community care services such as home cleaning and assistance attending hospital were too limited to help all of them, while those who opted to move into the government’s subsidised care homes had to undergo strict assessment and wait around three years because of the severe shortage of places, she said.

HELPLINE CALLERS ‘OVERWHELMED BY LONELINESS’

The Senior Citizen Home Safety Association provides elderly support services and has about 70,000 users, the majority being those who live alone or with only their spouse.

Its 24-hour emergency hotline, Care-on-Call, received 46,904 calls in May alone, up from 44,304 in April and 39,933 in March.

Some callers do not have children or explain their family members live elsewhere. Many ask for an ambulance or someone to accompany them on hospital visits, while others need help with their daily life.

Some callers who are suicidal or need emotional support are referred to social workers.

Vincent Ng Chi-kwan, executive director of Suicide Prevention Services, said elderly people living alone or with only their partner were at higher risk of developing emotional problems or becoming suicidal if they had long-term illnesses and were in physical pain, or had strained relations with family members or had been left behind by children who emigrated.

The charity’s 24-hour hotline received about 200 calls a month from people aged 60 and above, accounting for about 3 per cent of total calls.

Its home visit service helped about 300 elderly people with suicidal thoughts or emotional problems a year, mostly those living alone or with just their spouse.

“They are overwhelmed by a sense of loneliness,” Mr Ng said. “When they call, what they need most is to have someone who will listen to, care for and understand them.”

‘MORE WORK HAS TO BE DONE’

Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu on Sunday (July 2) said that authorities would target elderly people living alone, or with only their spouse, in poverty alleviation measures.

The government has provided a range of community support services such as counselling, referral and emotional support at its subsidised elderly community centres, and organises activities including seminars, carer training courses and outreach activities.

Support teams attached to the centres conduct home visits and call elderly residents to identify those who are vulnerable, and provide emotional support and referral services to those living alone or with only an elderly spouse, according to the Social Welfare Department.

There are about 75,000 places at residential care homes for the elderly, with about 35,000 subsidised by the government.

Mr Lee announced in his policy address last October that the target was to provide an additional 6,200 places by the end of 2027.

He also said the government would set up district services and community care teams across the 18 districts to organise care activities including visits to those in need.

So far, the teams have been established in Tsuen Wan and Southern districts earlier this year, with more to come in phases.

The Home Affairs Department said these teams would visit elderly people at home to tell them about available support services and also refer those who needed professional help for follow-up. The department was also working with welfare authorities to explore offering more help to the elderly and their carers.

Experts and social workers called for more and better community and residential care services.

But they stressed that the government had to first locate the city’s most vulnerable elderly residents, including those living alone or with just their spouse, and those with financial difficulties and without family support.

HKU’s Prof Chan suggested that management companies of private buildings compile a list of elderly residents so that district care teams could follow up and offer support.

She said the Housing Society had teams of social workers running activities for elderly residents in its public flats, and suggested that the city’s largest public housing provider, the Housing Authority, did the same.

Dr Donald Li Kwok-tung, chairman of the Elderly Commission, said that apart from those who were underprivileged, well-off residents who had no close family members also needed attention and support.

He urged elderly residents to make use of the proposed district health centres, where they could interact with their peers and have their health monitored, while the government could also establish a database.