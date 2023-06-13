Logo
Hong Kong's HKBN ends buyout talks with HGC Global's parent
Published June 13, 2023
Updated June 13, 2023
Hong Kong's HKBN said on Tuesday it had ended buyout talks with I Squared Asia Advisors, the parent company of internet service provider HGC Global Communications.

The telecom company had in March confirmed that it had received a non-binding letter of interest from I Squared, but did not disclose an offer price or any other details.

HKBN, which offers broadband network and Wi-Fi services, has also attracted interest from other firms.

Reuters in April reported that telecom giant China Mobile was looking at buying the company.

HKBN currently has a market capitalisation of HKUS$6.69 billion (US$853.98 million). Its stock is down nearly 9per cent since the talks were revealed on March 2.

I Squared's HGC was spun off from conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings in 2017.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Anil D'Silva)

